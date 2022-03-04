Shwashwi: Celebrity feuds need to be squashed before it’s too late

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

First on the list is Jub Jub and Samthing Soweto. Remember when Jub Jub told MacG that singer Samthing Soweto was a superstar who sang like a harlot, just because he didn’t want to be featured on the Ndikhokhele remix.

It’s time to apologize Mchana, just like you did to the women who accused you of rape. Who knows, you may just be redeemed of your “sins” and have the maestro sing a song at your funeral service one day.

