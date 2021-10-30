VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Cassper’s twerk game is on fire

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – Cassper’s twerk game is on fire after videos of him twerking went viral on social media.

It’s pretty clear that when you have the money you become bored and basically do anything to get attention.

Maybe he’s trying to show men that there is nothing wrong with twerking as a man.

