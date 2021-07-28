Shwashwi: Can Yvonne Chaka Chaka continue singing

Johannesburg – Can Yvonne Chaka Chaka continue singing because we love those clips of her performing in her lounge?

We need to see her performing at more functions after lockdown.

Can the ageism stop, because you know you love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@yvonne_chakachaka)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi.

Also read:

Lebo M leaves trail of destruction at posh Joburg golf estate

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi