Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Can Yvonne Chaka Chaka continue singing

By Ashley Lechman
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Johannesburg – Can Yvonne Chaka Chaka continue singing because we love those clips of her performing in her lounge?

We need to see her performing at more functions after lockdown.

Can the ageism stop, because you know you love it.

 

 

