REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Can they also do a baby daddy reveal?

By Sunday World
Blue Mbombo - Intsagram

Social media is flooded with celebrities revealing their baby bumps. Can they also do a baby daddy reveal?

We are tired of playing the guessing game because some of these names include happily-married rich men we know. To be safe, every bump must come with a baby daddy.

Blue Mbombo, since you the lasted the longest without announcing, do you want to go first?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)


Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes