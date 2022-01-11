Shwashwi: Can rapper Cassper Nyovest stop flashing his wealth?

Johannesburg- While I was chilling and minding other people’s businesses on New Year’s Eve, it dawned on me that Shwa should start this year with an old tradition: Shwashwi’s New Year’s resolutions.

Celebs, pay serious attention:

Can rapper Cassper Nyovest stop flashing his wealth?

Instead, go finish matric, even if you register via night school?

Flashing wealth has become very tacky even for him.

Kids look up to you. Not everyone can rap their way to success.

Education matters.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author