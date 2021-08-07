NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Can Kaizer Chiefs tell us how old Itumeleng Khune is?

By Ashley Lechman
Itumeleng Khune
Itumeleng Khune

Johannesburg – Now that it’s reported that Kaizer Chiefs has extended Itumeleng Khune’s contract for another two years, can somebody tell us how old he is?

Can anyone who matriculated with him and Khama Billiat come forward. There is no reward.

• How is Putco Mafani and is his taste in ladies still as varied? We like a man who is not classist.

• Who is Chubby Dolly and can Keagan Dolly help him shed the weight for the beautiful game?

