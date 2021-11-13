VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Can Helen Zille tell us what happened between her and police?

By Coceka Magubeni
Helen Zille during a media briefing. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Themba Makofane)

Johannesburg- Can Helen Zille tell us what really happened with her and that police altercation on election day?

Why was there a woman screaming ‘leave her alone’ in the background?

Shwa knows you are tjatjarag, so what exactly did you do, Madam?

 

