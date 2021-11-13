Shwashwi: Can Helen Zille tell us what happened between her and police?

Johannesburg- Can Helen Zille tell us what really happened with her and that police altercation on election day?

Why was there a woman screaming ‘leave her alone’ in the background?

Shwa knows you are tjatjarag, so what exactly did you do, Madam?

In a democracy built on the principles of human dignity we do not ever condone such behavior The treatment of @helenzille by the police was atrocious and unacceptable. This is the second time today that the police have abused civilians on camera. Siespic.twitter.com/ojsNmRSt6n — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 1, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi