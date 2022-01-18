Shwashwi: Can Carl Niehaus also tell us what really happened to his mother?

Johannesburg- Januworry blues has Shwa bored and frustrated with very little going on in my social life.

But it’s been a time for reflection and to unpack a few issues.

Shwa hopes that as Covivi regulations fade away, so will some of my friends in the publicity space. Some of y’all behave as if you are the celebrities.

Can Carl Niehaus also tell us what really happened to his mother?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Niehaus (@niehauscarl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Niehaus (@niehauscarl)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author