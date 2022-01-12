REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Can Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali finalize their divorce already?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Enhle Mbali

Johannesburg- While I was chilling and minding other people’s businesses on New Year’s Eve, it dawned on me that Shwa should start this year with an old tradition: Shwashwi’s New Year’s resolutions.

Celebs, pay serious attention:

Can Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, finalize their divorce already?

I am sure they even get along now.

We can’t wait to see both of them happy with their new spouses.

