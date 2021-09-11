Shwashwi: By nature … Mbau is too unpredictable to handle

Johannesburg – Kudzai Mushonga was all over Instagram a couple of days ago searching for his girlfriend, the original fly girl Khanyi Mbau, whom he said he had dropped off at a hair salon in Dubai during their baecation, only to find out later that she had left him and returned home to South Africa.

It’s all intriguing but for now Shwa has some questions for the Zimbabwean with a penchant for roses.

• How does one become a citizen of Dubai as you claimed Mbau is?

• Why did you have to tell your followers on Instagram that you pay school fees for Mbau’s child? Didn’t you say “we are family”? Where are your family values now?

• Who did you expect to pay for the fees because we don’t know where Mandla Mthembu is? Or do you?

• What did you fight or argue about that made her leave all her belongings except for a bag?

• Do they do braids in that hair salon?

• Will you finally listen to your mother or are you going to hang around Dubai?

• What is your occupation?

• Are you filming a reality show?

Reminder to Mushonga: It is not the first time Mbau leaves a poor man abroad and returns home – alone.

She once left a wealthy man high and dry overseas and told him that her late father was sick.

He eventually found out that she was rushing to Tebogo Lerole’s arms, whom she dated for more than 10 years before deciding that he was not the one for her.

