Shwashwi: Breaking laws for Dr Tumi?

Johannesburg- It’s shocking when religious people break the law with impunity.

That’s exactly what happened when the much-anticipated show, Indumiso Enkulu, came to Gauteng after causing drama at the other venues too.

First, Shwashwi has a problem with greedy people.

How do you allow over 1 000 people in an indoor event during level 3 lockdown regulations?

Was seeing Lusanda Beja and her secretary-inspired look that important to your life?

Maybe it was the poster with Dr Tumi looking puzzled that made you leave your homes to end up in some stuffy location with Collen Maluleke.

Clearly the R350 a ticket was not going to deter you from the vicinity of Lebo Sekgobela or her perspiration.

Tell me, will Xolly Mncwango and Sbu Noah help with your doctors’ bills while you were sandwiched during Covid? Do you think the organizers care for your health or living it up in the Cape?

Hey, look now it’s level 2 and you could have waited, but let’s wait for the consequences just because you had to see Kholeka.

They won’t pay your bills. Shwa wonders if web tickets cared, did it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tumi (@drtumisang)

Shwashwi