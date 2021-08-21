Shwashwi: Boom and pride tripped Nonhle Thema

Johannesburg – If you think Bonang is the Queen B, sit down.

The name Nonhle Thema was synonymous with beauty, talent and coolness, but sadly technology destroyed her reputation with her help.

She was too obsessed with bragging about her money.

She was known for insulting celebs as if it was a gig.

She lost her endorsements and then it was over.

Nowadays, she is a woman of prayer who is raising her child with her hubby.

Any tips for some of the stars who are rubbing their riches in our faces?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonhle “The Unicorn “🦄🦚Thema💫 (@nonhle_thema)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi