Shwashwi: Bonang was humble when she was new in the industry

Johannesburg – I remember telling people that Bonang Matheba was humble when she was new in the industry, turned out I was wrong.

If you don’t believe it, ask her former personal assistants, publicists, photographers, crew and many more.

Back to nice people, it was lovely to meet Scandal’s Nomvelo Makhanya at Amapiano sensation’s De Mthuda’s listening session for his upcoming album titled Landlord at Universal.

Shwa is not sure what else to say about Makhanya, who plays Lindiwe in the soapie, except to say she is simple.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi