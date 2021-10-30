VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Bonang was humble when she was new in the industry

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Bonang Matheba

Johannesburg – I remember telling people that Bonang Matheba was humble when she was new in the industry, turned out I was wrong.

If you don’t believe it, ask her former personal assistants, publicists, photographers, crew and many more.

Back to nice people, it was lovely to meet Scandal’s Nomvelo Makhanya at Amapiano sensation’s De Mthuda’s listening session for his upcoming album titled Landlord at Universal.

Shwa is not sure what else to say about Makhanya, who plays Lindiwe in the soapie, except to say she is simple.

 

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes