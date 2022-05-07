E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Big Zulu and Kabza give Ray Mysterio and Big Show vibes

By Sunday World
Kabza de Small and Big Zulu

Big Zulu came to the Amstel event rocking his Brentwood and Carvela signature look. And let’s be honest, Big Zulu is more suited to an Amstel event than a Hennessy event, for example.

Still on Big Zulu, are you that tall or is Kabza De Small seriously short? Because that picture you guys took looks a bit weird. It gives Ray Mysterio and Big Show vibes.

 

