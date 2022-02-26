Shwashwi: Ayanda Thabethe is living like a princess

We hear Ayanda Thabethe is living like a princess. I’m sure when she prays to God she counts her man as one of her blessings.

Hun, I don’t blame you – a man who can buy you a house and a sports car while flying private is worth praying for.

No wonder Ayanda moved on so quickly from her previous relationships, she is allergic to

poverty. Oopsie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

