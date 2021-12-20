REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi Awards 2021: The best new couples

By Sunday World
Thando Thabethe and her boyfriend Lunga Shabalala// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg-Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe and actor and model Lunga Shabalala are too adorable for words.

Thanks for finally coming out.

Black Motion’s DJ Murdah Bongz swept DJ Zinhle off her feet. Shwa thinks he is better suited for her than AKA.

They even had a baby. Best of luck on that blended family vibes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

Natasha Thahane and her soccer star boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch are two peas in a pod.

But can Lorch try to get Thahane to just keep quiet sometimes.

Her brag game seems to be getting her into unnecessary trouble. Imagine a whole R1-million to study?

From the government?

Come out of that wonderland you find yourself in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes