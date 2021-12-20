Shwashwi Awards 2021: The best new couples

Johannesburg-Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe and actor and model Lunga Shabalala are too adorable for words.

Thanks for finally coming out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

Black Motion’s DJ Murdah Bongz swept DJ Zinhle off her feet. Shwa thinks he is better suited for her than AKA.

They even had a baby. Best of luck on that blended family vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

Natasha Thahane and her soccer star boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch are two peas in a pod.

But can Lorch try to get Thahane to just keep quiet sometimes.

Her brag game seems to be getting her into unnecessary trouble. Imagine a whole R1-million to study?

From the government?

Come out of that wonderland you find yourself in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha&Lorch ✨ (@natasha_lorch_fanpage)

