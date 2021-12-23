Shwashwi Awards 2021: Best Dressed Personality

Johannesburg- When it comes to looking good and breaking the mould on what we think fashion is, Rich Mnisi is undoubtedly the bravest, most daring individual this side of Africa.

It’s a pity though that the same effort isn’t put into his label.

I wouldn’t want it any other way pic.twitter.com/u1aC4yVhhg — Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) December 6, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author