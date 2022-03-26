Shwashwi: Andile are you ever without ‘Mama’?

MaMkhize and her son Andy Pandy, pictured, are a strange bunch. Boy, can’t you make some friends and stop spending all your time with mommy, still clutching at her apron strings.

What does your baby mama have to say?

Speaking about baby mamas – just how are you 21 with so many children? Did you not have the birds and bees talk with mommy dearest?

I nearly collapsed because of shock when I learnt that “Madlisa” Mpisane only turned 21 recently. What an overachiever, or is he? Ai! Let me have controversy, the boy must enjoy the status that comes with being MaMkhize’s son.

I wonder how life is treating Sbu Mpisane – or does his boy give him a ride now and then in those flashy cars? Sbu is the clearest example that cheating on your rich wife is not only stupid but pathetic.

Back to Andile, since we don’t have the time to locate Sbu under the rock he is hiding. Is he really 21 or is that football age? I mean, this chap’s CV reads like Michael Jackson’s. He is a daddy, accused of fathering a baby with a married woman, has been a soccer player, dated a DJ, performed in America for 10 minutes with an international rapper, owns a soccer club, is married and expecting twins. I am sure by 30 he will be our president – Phakama Andile.

And signing up with Def Jam – darn it! Just how did you achieve such as thing?

Shwa is still looking forward to hearing even a single song from you.

