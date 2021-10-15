Shwashwi: Adele drops new single ‘Easy On Me’, who is crying already?

Johannesburg – After a long six years wait, music superstar Adele has finally released another song.
A spare and emotional piano ballad, titled ‘Easy On Me’ was released by Adele on Friday.
It is a glimpse of her “divorce album”, titled 30.
Haven’t we all been waiting for her to rescue hearts broken by Umjolo?
In this track, Adele is explaining her decision to walk away from her marriage in 2019, while asking her son and ex-husband to understand.
“I changed who I was to put you both first,” she sings, “but now I give up”.
“Easy On Me 30 and divorced.”
Clearly, she stopped chasing pavements, she is on the road now.
Gotta love that euphoric intonation 😩☝️🔥❤ Adele – #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/an3znBqULs
— 🇸🇿👑 Yow-Yow kaSobhuza 👑🇿🇦 (@YonelaNkosi) October 15, 2021
.@Adele’s Easy On Me is now at #3 (+1) on UK iTunes! #Adele #EasyOnMe #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/FHGVxmxOCa
— Adele Global ³⁰ (@AdeleGlobaI) October 15, 2021
Adele: "please go eassyyyyy on me.."
me failing to hold myself together: pic.twitter.com/25JhS1GV9p
— certified coltert🕊️ (@ColtertChanda) October 15, 2021
listening to adele while forcing your brain to create imaginary situations just to relate with the song pic.twitter.com/Ja7eHsvKd2
— izzi (@IzzRaifHarz) October 15, 2021
#EasyOnMe by Adele becomes the fastest solo female song in HISTORY to enter the Top 10 of US Apple Music in just 4 HOURS.pic.twitter.com/Qp9oNTXqiV
— Adele Daily ³⁰ (@adeledailynet) October 15, 2021
Watch the official music video of Adele’s latest track below:
