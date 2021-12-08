Shwa puts celeb sangoma’s to the test, where is former Miss SA Thuli Sithole?

Johannesburg-Lately Shwa’s been thinking of the number of people who are called to be sangomas, especially in the entertainment industry.

So, Shwa has decided to put them to the test to help us find our long-lost celebrities who vanished in front of our eyes.

Kindly throw your bones and tell Shwa whatever happened to former Miss SA Thuli Sithole?

The last time Shwa checked she was married to a Swati prince.

Are they still living happily ever after?

