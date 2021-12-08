VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwa puts celeb sangoma’s to the test, where is former Miss SA Thuli Sithole?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Former Miss SA Thuli Sithole

Johannesburg-Lately Shwa’s been thinking of the number of people who are called to be sangomas, especially in the entertainment industry.

So, Shwa has decided to put them to the test to help us find our long-lost celebrities who vanished in front of our eyes.

Kindly throw your bones and tell Shwa whatever happened to former Miss SA Thuli Sithole?

The last time Shwa checked she was married to a Swati prince.

Are they still living happily ever after?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes