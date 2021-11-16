VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

SAB delivers at Castle Double Malt luncheon

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Chef Dede Wyt and Mimi Mahlasela

Johannesburg -Shwa attended a luncheon hosted by SAB to celebrate its 126-year-old heritage with the launch of Castle Double Malt.

Celebrity chef Dede Wyt produced a sumptuous five-course meal paired to showcase the flavourful new addition to the SAB line-up.

The sun was out, the venue bright, airy and lovely.

Shwa spotted Motswako originator Khuli Chana, who looked like the yummy hunk that he is.

 

Mimi Mahlasela of 7de Laan was also there, but she could’ve done better than to wear an evening skirt.

Former Skwatta Kamp group member Slikour was also spotted looking slick as ever. With Shimza on the decks and the mood went up a good notch.

