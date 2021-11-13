VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

SA local film is shining on international stages

By Coceka Magubeni
KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 15: Comedian and media personality Tumi Morake poses for a portrait during an interview at Emperors Palace on December 15, 2017 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Morake opened up her career as well as some of her 2017 experiences where she was embroiled in a racism scandal. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alaister Russell)

Johannesburg- Shwa loves how SA local film is shining on international stages.

The talented Tumi Morake, who is more than just a comedian bagged a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the African Movie Academy Awards for her part in Seriously Single.

And Barakat starring Bonnie Mbuli, Quanita Adams, and the forever young, Vinette Ebrahim, is SA’s official entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Bring it, home ladies.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes