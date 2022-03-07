Riky’s death has left a huge void in Celebville

Let’s admit it, Celebville has been in the doldrums since the untimely passing of Riky Rick last week – it’s as if fun and entertainment have been load shed. Just goes to show how loved Riky was.

Shwa hopped from club to club trying to get you the down-low on your favourite personalities, without any luck.

Like a true celeb fan, yours in gossip made her way to Riky’s memorial service – and I must admit, the man was given a fitting farewell. Gossip will sit this one out, out of respect for the fallen legend. But some fashion on display deserves a mention or two.

Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa delivered. Everyone who matters in these streets was draped in Maxhosa.

Hip-hop royalty Nomuzi, AKA Moozlie, and Riky’s widow Bianca were the best-dressed ladies; they should be Maxhosa’s billboard girls, bravo!

Let’s admit that Maxhosa doesn’t come cheap, hey. It is slowly becoming a status symbol for tenderpreneurs.

Speaking of Nomuzi, how’s her rap career going? Poor thing compared herself to MaBrrrrrrrr.

Blast from the past L-Tido made an appearance looking angelic in white, shame. At least he is still looking good.

Sizwe Dhlomo made such a beautiful speech at the memorial. We love it when he speaks sense instead of acting like an English teacher on Twitter. Did I mention that he is looking sexy?

Can we give a standing ovation to Big Zulu for that touching tribute to Riky. We also thank Black Coffee for a moving tribute. Oi, Shwa didn’t know that besides turning the tables, he is also excellent in public speaking. A man that can multitask!

Not sure about that leopard thing on Cassper’s shirt at the memorial! It gave me King Missoula vibes.

Clearly, Uncle Vinny has been spending most of his time with Big Zulu, looking at the Brentwood pants. Listen, there’s no doubt that he loved Riky’s everything except his taste in fashion. Why else would he be going around looking like the Noord and Bree cabal?

