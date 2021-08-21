REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

One-hit wonder Sifiso should make a return

By Ashley Lechman
Donald ETCH

Johannesburg – Before we were exposed to R&B singer Donald and his colourful style, we had a shy and reserved but super-talented singer Sifiso, who gave us the hit My Love Song.

Was he just a one-hit-wonder or did he lose interest in the music industry?

Rick Astley is back, you can return too, Sifiso.

