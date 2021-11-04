Nyan-Nyan’s Luyanda Potwana is now a graduated sangoma

Johannesburg- South African television presenter Luyanda Potwana, is now a graduated sangoma.

Shwa definitely did not see this one coming.

We last saw him packing his bags leaving the city of gold to go study overseas.

We thought he would be updating us about his lit life in London.

But we applaud him for not being shy about his calling.

We just hope that Potwana will not apply his ancestral calling on people who go to Nyan-Nyan.

Imagine him spilling the beans that you were not ready to reveal to your partner.

That would be awkward!

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi