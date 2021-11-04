VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Nyan-Nyan’s Luyanda Potwana is now a graduated sangoma

By Coceka Magubeni
Luyanda Potwana//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- South African television presenter Luyanda Potwana, is now a graduated sangoma.

Shwa definitely did not see this one coming.

We last saw him packing his bags leaving the city of gold to go study overseas.

We thought he would be updating us about his lit life in London.

But we applaud him for not being shy about his calling.

We just hope that Potwana will not apply his ancestral calling on people who go to Nyan-Nyan.

Imagine him spilling the beans that you were not ready to reveal to your partner.

That would be awkward!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luyanda Potwana (@luyandapotwana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luyanda Potwana (@luyandapotwana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luyanda Potwana (@luyandapotwana)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content


Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes