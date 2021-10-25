VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Ntando gets praised for being politically affiliated

By Anelisa Sibanda
Ntando Duma

Johannesburg – Only Ntando Duma gets to publicly show her political party and not get any criticism.

South Africans have shown that they have an issue with Makhadzi, no matter how she tries, they still bring her down.

It is okay for celebrities to be politically affiliated, just as long as it is the EFF and not ANC, talk about hypocrisy.

The likes of Lasizwe, Zahara took part in the EFF manifest launch, but when Makhadzi honours the president’s invite she is bashed.

You people need to stop being hypocrites and let celebrities support political parties of their choice without being dragged and called names.

 

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BujyBikwa (@bujybikwa)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.