Ntando gets praised for being politically affiliated

Johannesburg – Only Ntando Duma gets to publicly show her political party and not get any criticism.

South Africans have shown that they have an issue with Makhadzi, no matter how she tries, they still bring her down.

It is okay for celebrities to be politically affiliated, just as long as it is the EFF and not ANC, talk about hypocrisy.

The likes of Lasizwe, Zahara took part in the EFF manifest launch, but when Makhadzi honours the president’s invite she is bashed.

You people need to stop being hypocrites and let celebrities support political parties of their choice without being dragged and called names.

People must stop bullying Makhadzi for exercising her democratic right. You have Ntando Duma, Alaska, Uncle Vinny and others… pic.twitter.com/fDkuBgjxwD — Azania (@azania1023) October 25, 2021

Is Julius Malema destroying Ntando Duma & Dr Tumi's brand by involving them in n politics 🤔🤔?.. double standards@MYANC support our local artists.. @MakhadziSA u have a right to freedom of choice and association https://t.co/04MMoHmQpy — Dumiesanie _ FS (@Dumisani_Ngxong) October 25, 2021

and they still continue to do so. King Monada is also performing at ANC events as we speak, but no one is attacking him. Ntando Duma has been posting wearing EFF regalia regularly for some years now, but no one has attacked her. Jub Jub supports the EFF, and you guys know that, — Toko Masemola (@TokoMasemola) October 25, 2021

What did we do to black people who supported the apartheid regime ? The reality is that, the ANC is our new oppressor and people like @MakhadziSA are supporting our oppressor. A morally upright artist would side with the people of South Africa instead of grooving with thieves. pic.twitter.com/OwW6cXCcUO — Xabiso Mtwana (@MtwanaXabiso) October 25, 2021

Author



Shwashwi