Norma is living it up in Paris

Johannesburg- Former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Nomachumile ‘Norma’ Mngoma is eating her youth away in Paris.

If anything, divorce has done Norma a favour because she has been living it up, ever since she parted ways with the good minister.

From her fashion business being launched as well as her being seen signing books alongside former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma to trips overseas with friends.

Was the Mr Gigabyte blocking your shine Nom-Nom?

All Shwa hopes is that Miss Mngoma flourishes in all that she does.

Oh, who is that man you took a snap with on Instagram?

He looks yummy, maam!

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi