REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Mzansi misses you

By Ashley Lechman
Msawawa

Johannesburg – If you think the new kid on the block Ciza is making waves, you know nothing.

We had Msawawa and Mzambiya who made quintile 1 school uniforms a cool kit.

Shwa wonders what happened to them because they have a special place in Shwa’s heart.

Where are they?

CIZA

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.