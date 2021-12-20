REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Moegoe of the year: Former health minister Zweli Mkhize

By Sunday World
Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg – It was a tough call between ex-cop and convicted killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and disgraced former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the title of moegoe of the year. Ndlovu, who has been handed six life sentences for the murders of five of her relatives and her lover, will spend Christmas where she belongs, behind bars.

Mkhize, who is linked to corruption relating to the Digital Vibes scandal, will spend Christmas in the comfort of this plush home.

It is anyone’s guess whether he will face the full might of the law, but one thing is for sure – SA does not deserve the likes of Mkhize as leaders.

