Moegoes of the week: City of Johannesburg’s council

Johannesburg – As things stand, it would seem coalitions are not the best solution to bring together rival political parties to serve the electorate, judging by the disturbing scenes that characterised the first meeting of the City of Johannesburg council this week.

The meeting ended in a stalemate with the ANC, EFF and the DA-led coalition partnership councillors beating and shoving one another following disagreements on a secret ballot.

The ANC and the EFF refused to listen to speaker Vasco da Gama’s ruling that the secret vote was not the way to go.

You’re all a disgrace, moegoes!

Charmza of the week:

Thank goodness the Vrede Dairy Farm project in the Free State has been revived.

This is after it was hijacked by the Guptas, who unashamedly fleeced millions of rand from the government-backed programme meant to empower black diary farmers during former premier Ace Magashule’s tenure.

To all responsible for turning the fortunes of the black dairy farmers to realise their dreams of becoming commercial dairy farmers, we thank you for undoing the wrongs perpetrated during the 10 years of former president Jacob Zuma administration.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author