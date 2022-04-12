E-edition
Moegoe of the week: The police at Diepsloot station

By Mbalenhle Zuma

The police at Diepsloot station are useless, and residents of the area have been calling for action against them for some time.

On the very day of the visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele to address the community’s grievances related to crime and deaths of innocent people, a man is hounded, beaten and set alight under their noses. He is believed to be a Zimbabwean.

Where were the police Cele promised to deploy in Diepsloot? Were the moegoes asleep?

Diepsloot residents have had enough of the high crime rate, and fingers point at illegal immigrants terrorizing residents.

