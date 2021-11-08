Moegoe of the week: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

Johannesburg- Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was this week handed down six life sentences for the murders of her five family members and her lover for insurance money.

The former police officer sat in the dock with her head tilted to the side like a bride entering the groom’s home for the first time.

Judge Ramarumo Monama saw past her act, and this week again described her as lacking remorse for the heinous crimes she had committed.

Ndlovu is oblivious of the scars she has left on her family – a mother, who despite the evidence, still refuses to believe her daughter is capable of murder.

Charmza

Kudos to leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba and his party for proving to the ANC, DA and EFF that political bickering to the detriment of service delivery, more so in the City of Joburg, can no longer be tolerated.

For a party just over a year old, ActionSA has done relatively well in the local government elections by grabbing the votes that would have otherwise gone to the “Big Three” parties. Mashaba has amassed enough support to become a force to be reckoned with. Well done, charmza.

Sunday World

Sunday World