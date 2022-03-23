Moegoe of the week: Edwin Sodi

Businessman Edwin Sodi thrives on controversy and enjoys every minute of it. Sodi was this week charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is out on R150 000 bail after being arrested for attacking his estranged wife and a friend.

Besides the assault case, Sodi is facing fraud and corruption charges with former Free State premier Ace Magashule, related to a R255-million contract for the assessment and removal of asbestos from houses in the Free State.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author