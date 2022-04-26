Moegoe: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala should have known better than to allow a huge water tanker in front of his home to supply his household with water.

He is now in a mess, having to apologize endlessly after being labelled a “water looter”.

Zikalala should have at least devised other means of water supply, rather than a whole tanker while people are desperate for means of survival in the flood-ravaged region.

There are now calls from opportunist opposition parties to have him recalled because his apologies are falling on deaf ears.

