Shwashwi

Moegoe: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 12: KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala addresses the media following the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini on March 12, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the KZN government cancelled all activities which had been planned for the day. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala should have known better than to allow a huge water tanker in front of his home to supply his household with water.

He is now in a mess, having to apologize endlessly after being labelled a “water looter”.

Zikalala should have at least devised other means of water supply, rather than a whole tanker while people are desperate for means of survival in the flood-ravaged region.

There are now calls from opportunist opposition parties to have him recalled because his apologies are falling on deaf ears.

