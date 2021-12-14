Mile high clubbing with Major League

Johannesburg- Some of you chose not to vaccinate, now we have a new variant and Covid-infection numbers are going up.

Shwa will be so distraught if we are stopped from going to launches and parties cause I have been living my best life.

Major League DJz have epitomized safe partying with their Balcony Mix parties that they created for us to check out over the lockdown.

The cool thing about these amapiano-heavy, high-end balcony mix parties, shot on cool glam rooftops is that they resulted in 5-million people here and all over the world watching on YouTube, and Major League DJz being invited to deejay all over the world. They’ve been all over Africa, the US, and Europe.

So it was nice to get the chance to see them again when they touched down in Jozi. They’ve teamed up with Remy Martin this festive and are shooting Balcony Mixes at fab venues countrywide over December. You can watch on YouTube, darling, but Shwa gets invited to the shoots.

So, I took the elevator to the top of The Leonardo to Alto 234 bar where I swooned over beautiful views of Jozi, danced, and drank cocktails while hanging with Major League in

designer gear.

It was great to see the swanky Riky Rick, who is the liquor brand’s brand ambassador, dripping in pearls and a see-through AmaXhosa top and knitted shorts.

Shwa wishes to join the shoots in Durban and Cape Town, but with the rise in infections, Shwa will just watch online.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author