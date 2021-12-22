Johannesburg- Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Riyaad Pieterse married his Robyn on November 27 in a small ceremony attended by a few close family members and friends.

Riyaad Pieterse appreciation tweet 🧤 pic.twitter.com/MLSDPXkxna — Sundowns Xtra (@Sundowns_Xtra) November 7, 2021

