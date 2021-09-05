Mahlangu hoping the ancestors would absolve him?

Johannesburg – Interesting to read Mome Mahlangu’s reports about her husband’s journey toward becoming a sangoma and we wondered what happened to the rape charges laid against him by model, Lerato and if he hopes his connection with the ancestors would absolve him?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi