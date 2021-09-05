REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Mahlangu hoping the ancestors would absolve him?

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Interesting to read Mome Mahlangu’s reports about her husband’s journey toward becoming a sangoma and we wondered what happened to the rape charges laid against him by model, Lerato and if he hopes his connection with the ancestors would absolve him?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo & Mome (@journeyto_mahlanguville)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrsmome.m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lerato Moloi (@its_lerato_moloi)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.