Look: Ntando Duma celebrates 26th birthday in Cape Town

Johannesburg – Did Ntando Duma insult any White ladies while partying in Cape Town for her birthday or has she taken decorum classes from Tselani Tambo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi