Shwashwi

Look: Celebs who celebrated Diwali

By Mbalenhle Zuma
RHOD star, Sorisha Naidoo. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Hindus celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, in South Africa and across the world on Thursday evening.

Some celebs took to social media to show off how they and their families celebrated the special occasion.

Take a look at some of the posts Shwa spotted on social media below: 

Famed businesswoman and Real Houswives of Durban star, Sorisha Naidoo dazzled:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo)

Social media star and influencer Prev Reddy dug in to some tasty treats:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prev Reddy (@prevreddy)

