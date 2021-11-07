VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Kumalos moved to Cape Town for some peace of mind from Ntshingila?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
KNYSNA, SOUTH AFRICA: 23 April 2010: Romeo Kumalo during the Absa Super Skills Shoot out held at Simola Country Club in Knysna, South Africa. Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Johannesburg – Now that the secret is out about the end of Romeo Kumalo and Happy Ntshingila’s bromance, is it true that the Kumalos have moved to Cape Town for some peace of mind from Ntshingila?

Shwa never thought this friendship would end in tears and lawsuits. From being a godfather, family trips together, to slugging it out in court?

Who would have imagined that the Kumalos’ and Ntshingilas’ bond would end like this?

