King Monada ventures into condom industry

Johannesburg- Just when we thought we’d seen it all King Monada surprises us and now has his own condom range.

Monada took to social media to share the news of his new exciting venture.

“If they did it why can’t we did it we can did it too. Get yourself a box now,” he wrote.

If they did it why can't we did it😂🤣😂we can did it too💃🏽🕺🏽💃🏽🍾🥂🍾get yourself a box now💚 Call 081 013 6005 to place an order🥂 pic.twitter.com/TCuLOdsNey — KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) January 12, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Monada (@kingmonadamusic)

