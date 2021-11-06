Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo sure can keep secrets

Johannesburg – If there are two industry girls who can keep secrets – they are Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo.

Shwa has reason to believe that Khanyi is keeping a lot of secrets about her relationship with Khudzai. Khanyi has been spotted wearing a ring lately and we’re not sure what the story behind that ring is, she could be engaged for all we know.

Kelly on the other hand is very secretive sometimes and you can never really know how she will react to certain situations.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi