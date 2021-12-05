Jub Jub not short of controversy

Johannesburg – Shwa quickly made a dash to the highly anticipated Podcast and Chill with MacG finale with Jub Jub.

The intimate doo was held at Lush Lounge in Ruimsuig.

It was a bitter, sweet moment because the last time Shwa was at the venue it was by invitation of Pheko Kgengoe, who was one of the owners of the joint.

What a beautiful soul and gone too soon. Rest in peace, bro. MacG was in high spirits mingling and greeting everyone.

Sol Phenduka, whose sense of humour is out of this world, was nothing short of amazing.

As expected, Jub Jub was his old controversial self.

The host, Levy Seboko from Duma Collective, deserves every job he gets, he was great and made everyone feel welcomed.

He made sure we were well taken care of and that there was plenty of gin flowing around.

