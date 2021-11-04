Jozi nightlife spiced up

Johannesburg- Shwa was busier than politicians who were going around doing door-to-door campaigns.

Yours in gossip partied with the cool kids and creatives this past weekend in downtown Joburg.

It was fabulous at Anthill in Maboneng, where Night Embassy threw a mother of all parties.

Guests were stylishly cool and the venue was amazing. Shwa loved the way the venue was curated – and the mix of artists who were on stage.

As usual, we were all subjected to free Covid-19 tests on arrival. Now, this is what Shwa calls drinking responsibly. When all protocol had been observed, we proceeded to groove.

As Shwa told you on these pages, Jägermeister recently announced the Night Embassy Joburg Ambassadors, who through their projects, collectives and communities will explore new creative ways of adding some spark into Jozi’s nightlife.

Why was Shwa not invited to be part of this initiative?

So, from November 12 until December 4, each ambassador will throw a party at different iconic venues in the city of gold.

These four ambassadors will take over some of Joburg’s most iconic locations and make their wildest and boldest nightlife visions come to life with the financial support from the liquor brand. How Shwa wishes to have a budget and venue to throw a party to end all parties.

On Saturday night, not only did we get to see and hear what the Night Embassy ambassadors Kombonation, DORMANT-YOUTH, Other Village People and Unmuted were about through their dope installations and live acts and deejaying sets, we were also treated to many shots of cocktails. The performances were fantastic.

Spotted was King Thah, aka Thandiswa Mazwai, looking fly. There is something nice and cold about Thandiswa. She has that legends attitude.

New kid on the block Young Sunna, who is taking amapiano by storm, wowed the crowd.

DJ Ms Party was born for the stage; we were all crying for more, not forgetting DJ Lelowhatsgood.

It was a marvel to watch the super-talented Moonchild Sanelly, who was fully dresssed for a change, or was she? It is hard to tell after a couple of shots and cocktails.

Look out for musical group The Charles Géne Suite. They are uber talented.

Shwa nearly fainted when songbird Shekhinah made a surprise appearance during new singer Lord Kez’s set. Oh, what a beautiful moment.

Man, if this was just the launch party, Shwa can’t wait for the other residencies as well as the big closing party on December 11.

