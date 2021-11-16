Inside rapper L-Tido’s listening something

Johannesburg- Shwashwi is about good vibes and last week was a good week for events.

Shwa attended rapper L-Tido’s listening something, I can’t call it a party because they ran out of booze.

Yes, L-Tido’s back with new and nice music.

Shwa can confirm that his EP, titled Pressure, is amazing. He invited few media reps and some hot rappers also known as his friends to the listening session.

The session was held at an office park in Killarney.

Shwa should not have gone through all that trouble of bringing a plus-one, it felt like a closing party of some company. Nonetheless, the hospitality was good.

Next time stock more booze.

Why was the waitress dressed in corporate clothes? Who serves booze wearing a power suit?

Mr. Party was in high spirits performing some tracks from his new music. Shwa wishes that the compliments could be extended to L-Tido’s outfit though, but no – it was a miss.

The dude wore black velvet tracksuits that gave Shwa JLO vibes in the 90s when every girl used to wear Juicy Couture tracksuits. Kimora Lee Simmons used to rock that look too.

Shwa’s heart melted when rapper AKA walked in with his entourage. When did you gain that weight?

Have you been eating at Kwa Mai Mai? You have until next December to get your summer body back.

There is something sexy about rapper and producer Blaklez – maybe it’s the fact that he looks, gangster.

Dineo Ranaka’s baby daddy is actually a nice guy with talent.

Still, on talented rappers and producers, Maggz also showed some love. I wish many can learn from him – he is still humble and doesn’t carry his ego everywhere he goes.

Rapper and poet Stogie T, who also performed with L-Tido, was among the list of sexy plus-size guys.

There is something about him, don’t judge Shwa, some girl once called Gwede Mantashe a tiger!

It was refreshing seeing KO, who has a Kanye West ego on Msawawa’s budget. I guess he can back it up with his talent.

Miss Pru, easy on that filter on your pictures, I could not recognize you – and you’re my favorite DJ.

Singer DeeKay could not stop telling Shwa about her new single Lerato, which Shwa must admit is doing well. Oh, the girl can talk!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi