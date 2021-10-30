Imbewu’s star Phindile Gwala goes back to her roots

Johannesburg- Whoever thought that the gorgeous Imbewu’s Phindile Gwala can get in the garden?

She clearly has not forgotten her roots as she posted pictures of her in her mother’s garden, harvesting what looked like onions.

Remember when Shwa complained about celebrities that behave like they own the world and thinking they are gods?

Now, Shwa is impressed that even when celebrities make it in the industry, they do not forget where they come from and they go about life, like any other human being.

Sunday World

Shwashwi