How’s Somizi’s friendship with Gogo Dineo doing?

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was left with lots of bills to pay and got me reflecting on the time South Africa’s celebs forgot to pay their debts.

Check out some of the times that came to mind below:

Speaking of Somizi Mhlongo, Shwa wonders what happened to his friendship with Gogo Dineo.

After their Mozambique trip, the two do not seem to be buddies again.

I guess Shwa will need another sangoma to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi🇿🇦 (@gogodineo)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi