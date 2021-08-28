Help Shwashwi clear Queen B’s name

Johannesburg – We love philanthropy and need to thank Bonang Matheba for offering to assist 100 families last year with grocery vouchers by simply sending her an e-mail with their details.

We just need to know who these recipients of this kindness are.

Get in touch with us on Twitter @SundayWorld.

Surely you too want this mess concluded and we want our Queen B’s name cleared.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi