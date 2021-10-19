Happy hours are back: Celebs out and about trying out new vodka flavours

Johannesburg- These days I am not sure who is busier between Shwa and politicians, who are currently making empty promises during their door-to-door campaigns in the run-up to local government elections next month.

So, this past Sunday I dragged my sidekick to the Smirnoff Infusions launch to celebrate its two new flavours.

There was no shortage of spirits and delicious food; people were fabulously dressed and the energy was beautiful.

On arrival, I bumped into TV personality-turned Kaizer Motaung Jr’s girlfriend, Mbali Nkosi, who was a stunner in a green body-hugging dress.

Had it not been for the bad lace wig she had on, she would have been my best-dressed celeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@theembalinkosi)

You would not have missed Jozi’s latest favourite, who also happens to be Ayanda Ncwane’s little brother, Phupho Something, who reminds me of the MTN slogan “everywhere you go”.

He is the latest accessory to the so-called fabulous girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phupho Gumede Kardashian (@phuphogumedek)

Transgender activist and star of the reality TV show Becoming Yaya Mavundla was fashion-forward in a see-through jacket with a Michael Kors dress.

A little birdie told me that Mavundla is not returning to the show.

I tried getting the truth out of Mavundla, but would not talk, even the free booze did not do the trick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaya Mavundla (@yayarsa)

Still on fabulous people in the LGBTQI+ community; make-up artist Diva Cadach, real name Lwazi Blose Cele, was also there partying all the worries away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lwazi Blose (@diva_cadach)

Shwa wonders what happened to your friendship with that famous celebrity whose name I won’t mention.

He was also your client? He had a cooking show?

And wrote a book?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lwazi Blose (@diva_cadach)

Apparently, he also did not credit you for one of the recipes you contributed to the book. And he got you kicked out of your place because the lease was in his name?

Jozi friendships are not for the faint-hearted. Anyway, you looked hot, darling.

Influencer Tessa Twala was the best dressed this week, looking sweet and simple.

Did I mention age-appropriate and gorgeous?

You are my favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Twala (@tessa_twala)

Thanks for the invite and a fabulous afternoon.

Next time, just try to be a bit more organised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Twala (@tessa_twala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Twala (@tessa_twala)

