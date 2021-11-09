Halloween weekend in Jozi gets all fired up

Johannesburg – Shwa had a blast last week at a Halloween party at Carfex in Newtown, Joburg. Spotted lanky designer extraordinaire Rich Mnisi towering over all guests.

Speaking of Mnisi, Shwa just thought of a famous couple that once wore matching jerseys by the designer while posing in front of a private jet, with hundreds of thousands of rands worth of designer luggage bags sprawled on the tarmac.

We hear Somizi and Mohale have both moved on – one with a doctor and the other with a hot actor. We wish them the best in their future relationships.

Back to the Halloween party, Shwa also spotted another familiar face in comedian Kagiso Lediga, who was accompanied by his beautiful wife and having loads of fun.

The next day, Shwa attended the highly anticipated Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising – Fired Up by Nando’s at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

What a great day out for friends and family. Interestingly, there was not even a single drumstick insight. To those of you who think Basha is a new dance, no, darling, it is a festival that brings together the hottest creatives in art, music, film, design, dance, theatre, and poetry.

This year’s highlight for Shwa must be muso Langa Mavuso’s emotional performance. Mavuso spoke about his difficult break-up with a long-time lover.

One thing about Mzansi, we have talent. Artist MX Blouse, real name Sandiso Ngubane, left us drooling and asking for more. Sun El Musician left us moral-less when he took over the stage. There was gyrating and grinding, thanks goodness, it was a safe space.

Singer Mosaki delivered a stunning performance, pity I can’t say that about her look, the girl rocked up in tights looking like she was going for a jog.

Felipe Mazibuko was probably the eldest person in the audience, but he is still the best thing South Africa has had when it comes to style.

We also got a chance to meet Nando’s upcoming furniture designers and painters who are part of the fast-food chain’s development programme.

DJ Miss Party and her John Vuligate skirt were in the crowd.

Performances bySio Kitchenmess, DJ Linda Van Skosana, DJ Mr X, Bonga Kwana also left Shwa happy. I also caught a glimpse of locally made short films such as Date Night and Beauty in the Dark.

